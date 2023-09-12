Should Value Investors Buy Enersys (ENS) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Enersys (ENS). ENS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.67, while its industry has an average P/E of 23.31. Over the last 12 months, ENS's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.47 and as low as 10.85, with a median of 13.63.

We also note that ENS holds a PEG ratio of 0.83. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. ENS's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.13. Over the last 12 months, ENS's PEG has been as high as 1.42 and as low as 0.83, with a median of 1.09.

We should also highlight that ENS has a P/B ratio of 2.38. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.16. Over the past year, ENS's P/B has been as high as 2.75 and as low as 1.66, with a median of 2.18.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. ENS has a P/S ratio of 1.08. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.81.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Enersys is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, ENS feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Enersys (ENS)

