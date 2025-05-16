Should Value Investors Buy Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. Edenor (EDN) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. Edenor (EDN). EDN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A.

We should also highlight that EDN has a P/B ratio of 0.98. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.08. Within the past 52 weeks, EDN's P/B has been as high as 1.81 and as low as 0.66, with a median of 0.92.

Finally, we should also recognize that EDN has a P/CF ratio of 3.45. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. EDN's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 8.62. EDN's P/CF has been as high as 4.27 and as low as 0.94, with a median of 2.47, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Empresa Distribuidora Y Comercializadora Norte S.A. Edenor's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that EDN is an impressive value stock right now.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.