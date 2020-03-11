Should Value Investors Buy Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. (EEX) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Emerald Expositions Events, Inc. (EEX). EEX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 6.06 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 16.13. Over the past year, EEX's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.58 and as low as 6.06, with a median of 11.

Investors will also notice that EEX has a PEG ratio of 1.21. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. EEX's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.37. EEX's PEG has been as high as 1.44 and as low as 1.07, with a median of 1.25, all within the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that EEX has a P/CF ratio of 4.36. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. EEX's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 9.19. Over the past year, EEX's P/CF has been as high as 8.72 and as low as 4.36, with a median of 6.70.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Emerald Expositions Events, Inc.'s strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, EEX looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

