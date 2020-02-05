Should Value Investors Buy Emcor Group (EME) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Emcor Group (EME) is a stock many investors are watching right now. EME is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 13.83 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 14.30. Over the past 52 weeks, EME's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.86 and as low as 12.36, with a median of 14.67.

Investors should also note that EME holds a PEG ratio of 0.98. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. EME's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.79. Over the last 12 months, EME's PEG has been as high as 1.06 and as low as 0.82, with a median of 0.98.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Emcor Group is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, EME sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

