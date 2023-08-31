Should Value Investors Buy ELEMENTIS (ELMTY) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is ELEMENTIS (ELMTY). ELMTY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 12.58 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 21.35. Over the last 12 months, ELMTY's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.75 and as low as 7.15, with a median of 12.65.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is ELMTY's P/B ratio of 1.09. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.72. ELMTY's P/B has been as high as 1.12 and as low as 0.58, with a median of 1, over the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in ELEMENTIS's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that ELMTY is an impressive value stock right now.

