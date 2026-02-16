Should Value Investors Buy Electrolux (ELUXY) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Electrolux (ELUXY). ELUXY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 5.13, while its industry has an average P/E of 11.62. Over the last 12 months, ELUXY's Forward P/E has been as high as 333.07 and as low as 4.80, with a median of 7.38.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a preferred metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. ELUXY has a P/S ratio of 0.2. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.32.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Electrolux's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, ELUXY looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

