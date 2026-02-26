Should Value Investors Buy EDENRED (EDNMY) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is EDENRED (EDNMY). EDNMY is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.06. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.92. Over the past 52 weeks, EDNMY's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.86 and as low as 7.70, with a median of 12.27.

We also note that EDNMY holds a PEG ratio of 0.85. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. EDNMY's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.30. Over the past 52 weeks, EDNMY's PEG has been as high as 1.42 and as low as 0.54, with a median of 0.95.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that EDENRED is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, EDNMY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

