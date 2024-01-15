Should Value Investors Buy Eastman Chemical (EMN) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Eastman Chemical (EMN). EMN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.89, while its industry has an average P/E of 14.21. Over the past 52 weeks, EMN's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.10 and as low as 8.85, with a median of 10.37.

Investors should also note that EMN holds a PEG ratio of 1.46. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. EMN's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.90. Within the past year, EMN's PEG has been as high as 2.82 and as low as 0.98, with a median of 1.32.

We should also highlight that EMN has a P/B ratio of 1.90. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.93. Over the past year, EMN's P/B has been as high as 2.08 and as low as 1.51, with a median of 1.86.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Eastman Chemical's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that EMN is an impressive value stock right now.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.