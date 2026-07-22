Should Value Investors Buy Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) is a stock many investors are watching right now. EBMT is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.82, while its industry has an average P/E of 10.78. Over the past year, EBMT's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.92 and as low as 8.84, with a median of 10.08.

Investors should also recognize that EBMT has a P/B ratio of 0.78. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.01. EBMT's P/B has been as high as 0.83 and as low as 0.67, with a median of 0.75, over the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. EBMT has a P/S ratio of 1.45. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 2.57.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Eagle Bancorp Montana is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, EBMT feels like a great value stock at the moment.

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Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.