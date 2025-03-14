Should Value Investors Buy Eagle Bancorp (EGBN) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Eagle Bancorp (EGBN). EGBN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.55 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 9.61. EGBN's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.48 and as low as 7.61, with a median of 10.91, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that EGBN has a P/B ratio of 0.51. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 0.93. Over the past 12 months, EGBN's P/B has been as high as 0.74 and as low as 0.39, with a median of 0.56.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. EGBN has a P/S ratio of 0.89. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.73.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that EGBN has a P/CF ratio of 9.61. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 9.77. Within the past 12 months, EGBN's P/CF has been as high as 12.84 and as low as 5.76, with a median of 8.77.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Eagle Bancorp's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, EGBN looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

