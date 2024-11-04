Should Value Investors Buy Dundee Precious Metals (DPMLF) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Dundee Precious Metals (DPMLF). DPMLF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.72, while its industry has an average P/E of 13.59. DPMLF's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.68 and as low as 6.61, with a median of 6.79, all within the past year.

We should also highlight that DPMLF has a P/B ratio of 1.52. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.74. DPMLF's P/B has been as high as 1.58 and as low as 0.95, with a median of 1.23, over the past year.

Finally, we should also recognize that DPMLF has a P/CF ratio of 6.72. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 16.93. Over the past 52 weeks, DPMLF's P/CF has been as high as 6.95 and as low as 3.80, with a median of 5.15.

Eldorado Gold (EGO) may be another strong Mining - Gold stock to add to your shortlist. EGO is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Shares of Eldorado Gold currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 10.66, and its PEG ratio is 0.27. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 13.59 and 0.46.

EGO's Forward P/E has been as high as 27.85 and as low as 10.52, with a median of 15.71. During the same time period, its PEG ratio has been as high as 6.38, as low as 0.26, with a median of 0.31.

Additionally, Eldorado Gold has a P/B ratio of 0.97 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 1.74. For EGO, this valuation metric has been as high as 1.04, as low as 0.59, with a median of 0.85 over the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Dundee Precious Metals and Eldorado Gold's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that DPMLF and EGO is an impressive value stock right now.

