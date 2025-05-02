Should Value Investors Buy Dream Finders Homes (DFH) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Dream Finders Homes (DFH). DFH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.82. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 9.57. DFH's Forward P/E has been as high as 11.78 and as low as 6.21, with a median of 8.28, all within the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. DFH has a P/S ratio of 0.46. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.73.

Finally, we should also recognize that DFH has a P/CF ratio of 6.45. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. DFH's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 7.77. Within the past 12 months, DFH's P/CF has been as high as 11.61 and as low as 5.84, with a median of 8.56.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Dream Finders Homes's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that DFH is an impressive value stock right now.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

