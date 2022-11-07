Should Value Investors Buy Dream Finders Homes (DFH) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Dream Finders Homes (DFH). DFH is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 4.09, which compares to its industry's average of 5.95. DFH's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.26 and as low as 3.52, with a median of 7.44, all within the past year.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. DFH has a P/S ratio of 0.32. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.42.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Dream Finders Homes is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, DFH sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

