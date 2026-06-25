Should Value Investors Buy Douglas Emmett (DEI) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Douglas Emmett (DEI). DEI is currently holding a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.11 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 16.65. Over the past 52 weeks, DEI's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.48 and as low as 9.01, with a median of 11.23.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is DEI's P/B ratio of 0.75. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.96. Over the past 12 months, DEI's P/B has been as high as 0.93 and as low as 0.60, with a median of 0.76.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. DEI has a P/S ratio of 1.92. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 4.07.

Finally, our model also underscores that DEI has a P/CF ratio of 6.24. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. DEI's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 15.32. Within the past 12 months, DEI's P/CF has been as high as 8.61 and as low as 4.95, with a median of 6.56.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Douglas Emmett is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, DEI feels like a great value stock at the moment.

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Douglas Emmett, Inc. (DEI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.