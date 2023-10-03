Should Value Investors Buy Dorman Products (DORM) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

Dorman Products (DORM) is a stock many investors are watching right now. DORM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 13. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.05. Over the past 52 weeks, DORM's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.18 and as low as 12.65, with a median of 15.56.

We should also highlight that DORM has a P/B ratio of 2.20. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.82. Within the past 52 weeks, DORM's P/B has been as high as 3.06 and as low as 2.14, with a median of 2.54.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Dorman Products is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, DORM sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

