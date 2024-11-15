Should Value Investors Buy Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN). DFIN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 17.53, which compares to its industry's average of 18.21. Over the last 12 months, DFIN's Forward P/E has been as high as 19.61 and as low as 13.56, with a median of 16.23.

Finally, investors should note that DFIN has a P/CF ratio of 10.92. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. DFIN's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 13.74. Over the past 52 weeks, DFIN's P/CF has been as high as 13 and as low as 9.84, with a median of 11.32.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Donnelley Financial Solutions's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that DFIN is an impressive value stock right now.

