Should Value Investors Buy Dollar General (DG) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Dollar General (DG) is a stock many investors are watching right now. DG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.59. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.35. DG's Forward P/E has been as high as 24.52 and as low as 18.01, with a median of 21.74, all within the past year.

Investors should also note that DG holds a PEG ratio of 1.73. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. DG's industry currently sports an average PEG of 2.95. Over the last 12 months, DG's PEG has been as high as 2.40 and as low as 1.53, with a median of 1.86.

We should also highlight that DG has a P/B ratio of 6.69. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 11.03. Over the past 12 months, DG's P/B has been as high as 6.85 and as low as 5.03, with a median of 6.06.

Finally, investors should note that DG has a P/CF ratio of 19.46. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. DG's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 26.53. Within the past 12 months, DG's P/CF has been as high as 20.95 and as low as 15.66, with a median of 18.86.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Dollar General is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, DG feels like a great value stock at the moment.

