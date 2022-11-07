Should Value Investors Buy DISH Network (DISH) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is DISH Network (DISH). DISH is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 9.01, while its industry has an average P/E of 9.25. Over the past year, DISH's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.90 and as low as 7.68, with a median of 10.55.

Finally, investors should note that DISH has a P/CF ratio of 3.17. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. DISH's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 5.75. DISH's P/CF has been as high as 8.21 and as low as 2.99, with a median of 5.79, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in DISH Network's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, DISH looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.