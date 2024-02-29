Should Value Investors Buy DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS) is a stock many investors are watching right now. DKS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.59. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.89. Over the past year, DKS's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.59 and as low as 8.09, with a median of 10.16.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that DKS has a P/CF ratio of 10.86. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. DKS's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 22.14. Over the past 52 weeks, DKS's P/CF has been as high as 10.86 and as low as 6.33, with a median of 8.46.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in DICK'S Sporting Goods's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that DKS is an impressive value stock right now.

