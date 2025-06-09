Should Value Investors Buy DHL Group Sponsored ADR (DHLGY) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is DHL Group Sponsored ADR (DHLGY). DHLGY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 12.88, which compares to its industry's average of 15.91. DHLGY's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.53 and as low as 9.70, with a median of 11.74, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is DHLGY's P/B ratio of 2.11. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. DHLGY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.37. Within the past 52 weeks, DHLGY's P/B has been as high as 2.16 and as low as 1.56, with a median of 1.84.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. DHLGY has a P/S ratio of 0.61. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.79.

Finally, we should also recognize that DHLGY has a P/CF ratio of 6.06. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. DHLGY's current P/CF looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 13.18. Over the past 52 weeks, DHLGY's P/CF has been as high as 6.24 and as low as 4.51, with a median of 5.57.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that DHL Group Sponsored ADR is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, DHLGY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

DHL Group Sponsored ADR (DHLGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.