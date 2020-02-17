Should Value Investors Buy Devon Energy (DVN) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Devon Energy (DVN). DVN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.03, while its industry has an average P/E of 19.41. Over the last 12 months, DVN's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.92 and as low as 8.91, with a median of 12.70.

DVN is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.02. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. DVN's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.65. DVN's PEG has been as high as 2.11 and as low as 0.61, with a median of 1.24, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that DVN has a P/B ratio of 1.37. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.89. DVN's P/B has been as high as 1.86 and as low as 1.16, with a median of 1.44, over the past year.

Finally, our model also underscores that DVN has a P/CF ratio of 3.02. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. DVN's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 5.44. Within the past 12 months, DVN's P/CF has been as high as 3.44 and as low as 1.61, with a median of 2.83.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Devon Energy is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, DVN sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.