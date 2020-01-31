Should Value Investors Buy Devon Energy (DVN) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Devon Energy (DVN). DVN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 11.32, while its industry has an average P/E of 19.53. Over the past year, DVN's Forward P/E has been as high as 22.92 and as low as 8.91, with a median of 12.91.

Investors should also note that DVN holds a PEG ratio of 0.95. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. DVN's industry has an average PEG of 1.66 right now. DVN's PEG has been as high as 2.11 and as low as 0.61, with a median of 1.38, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for DVN is its P/B ratio of 1.30. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.89. DVN's P/B has been as high as 1.86 and as low as 1.16, with a median of 1.44, over the past year.

Finally, investors should note that DVN has a P/CF ratio of 2.87. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 5.44. DVN's P/CF has been as high as 3.44 and as low as 1.61, with a median of 2.77, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Devon Energy is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, DVN sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.