Should Value Investors Buy Deutsche Bank (DB) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company value investors might notice is Deutsche Bank (DB). DB is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 5.05 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 7.51. Over the past 52 weeks, DB's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.90 and as low as 4.29, with a median of 5.77.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. DB has a P/S ratio of 0.5. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.3.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Deutsche Bank is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, DB feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB)

