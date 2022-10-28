Should Value Investors Buy Designer Brands (DBI) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Designer Brands (DBI). DBI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 6.69, which compares to its industry's average of 10.69. Over the past year, DBI's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.13 and as low as 6.05, with a median of 7.69.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. DBI has a P/S ratio of 0.29. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.4.

Finally, investors should note that DBI has a P/CF ratio of 4.50. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 5.96. DBI's P/CF has been as high as 15.35 and as low as -34.80, with a median of 4.71, all within the past year.

If you're looking for another solid Retail - Apparel and Shoes value stock, take a look at Foot Locker (FL). FL is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Shares of Foot Locker currently holds a Forward P/E ratio of 7.15, and its PEG ratio is 0.22. In comparison, its industry sports average P/E and PEG ratios of 10.69 and 0.69.





