Should Value Investors Buy DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

DCP Midstream Partners, LP (DCP) is a stock many investors are watching right now. DCP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 11.02, which compares to its industry's average of 14.28. Over the last 12 months, DCP's Forward P/E has been as high as 1,709.59 and as low as -11,836.73, with a median of 10.49.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is DCP's P/B ratio of 0.86. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 1.09. Within the past 52 weeks, DCP's P/B has been as high as 0.97 and as low as 0.09, with a median of 0.52.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that DCP Midstream Partners, LP is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, DCP sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

