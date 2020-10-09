Should Value Investors Buy DaVita HealthCare (DVA) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

DaVita HealthCare (DVA) is a stock many investors are watching right now. DVA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.83 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 19.75. Over the past 52 weeks, DVA's Forward P/E has been as high as 15.61 and as low as 10.40, with a median of 12.69.

We also note that DVA holds a PEG ratio of 0.99. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. DVA's industry currently sports an average PEG of 1.92. Over the last 12 months, DVA's PEG has been as high as 1.59 and as low as 0.49, with a median of 0.62.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. DVA has a P/S ratio of 0.94. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.19.

Finally, our model also underscores that DVA has a P/CF ratio of 7.43. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. DVA's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 26.35. Over the past year, DVA's P/CF has been as high as 11.04 and as low as 5.46, with a median of 7.27.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in DaVita HealthCare's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, DVA looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

