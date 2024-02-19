Should Value Investors Buy Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Dave & Buster's Entertainment (PLAY). PLAY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 14.38 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 23.80. Over the past year, PLAY's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.01 and as low as 8.74, with a median of 10.61.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that PLAY has a P/CF ratio of 7.55. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 18.12. Within the past 12 months, PLAY's P/CF has been as high as 7.78 and as low as 4.34, with a median of 5.57.

Another great Retail - Restaurants stock you could consider is Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST), which is a # 1 (Strong Buy) stock with a Value Score of A.

Additionally, Carrols Restaurant Group has a P/B ratio of 2.83 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at -28.35. For TAST, this valuation metric has been as high as 2.83, as low as 0.67, with a median of 1.91 over the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Dave & Buster's Entertainment and Carrols Restaurant Group are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, PLAY and TAST sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.