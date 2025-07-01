Should Value Investors Buy Darling Ingredients (DAR) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Darling Ingredients (DAR). DAR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 15.72, which compares to its industry's average of 15.84. DAR's Forward P/E has been as high as 18.57 and as low as 9.50, with a median of 11.94, all within the past year.

Another notable valuation metric for DAR is its P/B ratio of 1.33. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.99. Over the past 12 months, DAR's P/B has been as high as 1.49 and as low as 0.96, with a median of 1.27.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that DAR has a P/CF ratio of 8.93. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. DAR's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 14.67. DAR's P/CF has been as high as 9.05 and as low as 5.45, with a median of 7.33, all within the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Darling Ingredients is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, DAR sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.