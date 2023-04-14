Should Value Investors Buy Danone (DANOY) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company value investors might notice is Danone (DANOY). DANOY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 17, which compares to its industry's average of 17.87. DANOY's Forward P/E has been as high as 17.40 and as low as 12.71, with a median of 14.91, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is DANOY's P/B ratio of 1.80. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.36. DANOY's P/B has been as high as 2.01 and as low as 1.51, with a median of 1.76, over the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Danone is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, DANOY sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

