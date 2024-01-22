Should Value Investors Buy D S SMITH (DITHF) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is D S SMITH (DITHF). DITHF is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 8, while its industry has an average P/E of 10.92. DITHF's Forward P/E has been as high as 8.84 and as low as 7.69, with a median of 8.08, all within the past year.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is DITHF's P/B ratio of 0.90. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. DITHF's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 2.13. DITHF's P/B has been as high as 1.17 and as low as 0.90, with a median of 1.02, over the past year.

Suzano (SUZ) may be another strong Paper and Related Products stock to add to your shortlist. SUZ is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value grade of A.

Suzano is trading at a forward earnings multiple of 7.30 at the moment, with a PEG ratio of 0.69. This compares to its industry's average P/E of 10.92 and average PEG ratio of 1.13.

SUZ's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 7.71 and as low as 4.32, with a median of 5.43, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 1.08 and as low as 0.41, with a median of 0.77, all within the past year.

Additionally, Suzano has a P/B ratio of 1.66 while its industry's price-to-book ratio sits at 2.13. For SUZ, this valuation metric has been as high as 2.13, as low as 1.39, with a median of 1.69 over the past year.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that D S SMITH and Suzano are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, DITHF and SUZ sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

D S SMITH (DITHF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Suzano S.A. Sponsored ADR (SUZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.