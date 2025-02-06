Should Value Investors Buy CyberAgent (CYGIY) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is CyberAgent (CYGIY). CYGIY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 21.86. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 23.52. Over the past year, CYGIY's Forward P/E has been as high as 32.16 and as low as 18.32, with a median of 22.93.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. CYGIY has a P/S ratio of 0.65. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.76.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that CyberAgent is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CYGIY feels like a great value stock at the moment.

