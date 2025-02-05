Should Value Investors Buy Custom Truck One Source (CTOS) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Custom Truck One Source (CTOS). CTOS is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A.

Investors should also note that CTOS holds a PEG ratio of 0.76. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CTOS's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 1.54. Within the past year, CTOS's PEG has been as high as 1.42 and as low as 0.65, with a median of 0.97.

We should also highlight that CTOS has a P/B ratio of 1.33. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 3.43. Over the past year, CTOS's P/B has been as high as 1.91 and as low as 0.87, with a median of 1.33.

Investors could also keep in mind The Shyft Group (SHYF), an Automotive - Original Equipment stock with a Zacks Rank of # 2 (Buy) and Value grade of A.

Furthermore, The Shyft Group holds a P/B ratio of 1.56 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 3.43. SHYF's P/B has been as high as 2.32, as low as 1.37, with a median of 1.69 over the past 12 months.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Custom Truck One Source and The Shyft Group are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CTOS and SHYF feels like a great value stock at the moment.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (CTOS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

The Shyft Group, Inc. (SHYF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.