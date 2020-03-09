Should Value Investors Buy Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Cushman & Wakefield PLC (CWK). CWK is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 9.89, which compares to its industry's average of 22.10. CWK's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.73 and as low as 8.97, with a median of 10.67, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that CWK has a PEG ratio of 0.99. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CWK's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 2.51. Within the past year, CWK's PEG has been as high as 1.27 and as low as 0.90, with a median of 1.06.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Cushman & Wakefield PLC's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CWK looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

