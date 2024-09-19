Should Value Investors Buy Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR). CFR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 12.81, while its industry has an average P/E of 13.86. Over the last 12 months, CFR's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.15 and as low as 10.08, with a median of 12.45.

Investors should also note that CFR holds a PEG ratio of 1.35. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. CFR's industry has an average PEG of 2.42 right now. CFR's PEG has been as high as 1.49 and as low as 1.06, with a median of 1.31, all within the past year.

Finally, we should also recognize that CFR has a P/CF ratio of 10.61. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. CFR's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 16.39. Over the past 52 weeks, CFR's P/CF has been as high as 11.48 and as low as 6.45, with a median of 9.37.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Cullen/Frost Bankers's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CFR is an impressive value stock right now.

Zacks Investment Research

