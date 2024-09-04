Should Value Investors Buy CSG Systems International (CSGS) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is CSG Systems International (CSGS). CSGS is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 10.95, which compares to its industry's average of 19.49. CSGS's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.73 and as low as 9.56, with a median of 12.61, all within the past year.

CSGS is also sporting a PEG ratio of 1.10. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. CSGS's industry has an average PEG of 1.82 right now. Over the last 12 months, CSGS's PEG has been as high as 2.10 and as low as 0.96, with a median of 1.31.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CSGS has a P/S ratio of 1.21. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.9.

Finally, our model also underscores that CSGS has a P/CF ratio of 10.12. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 14.13. CSGS's P/CF has been as high as 12.10 and as low as 8.36, with a median of 10.59, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in CSG Systems International's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CSGS looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

