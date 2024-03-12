Should Value Investors Buy Crocs (CROX) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Crocs (CROX). CROX is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 9.93. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.09. Over the last 12 months, CROX's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.91 and as low as 6.18, with a median of 8.66.

Another notable valuation metric for CROX is its P/B ratio of 5.21. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 6.79. Over the past 12 months, CROX's P/B has been as high as 9.68 and as low as 3.60, with a median of 5.17.

Finally, our model also underscores that CROX has a P/CF ratio of 9. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. CROX's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 27.94. Within the past 12 months, CROX's P/CF has been as high as 14.31 and as low as 6.23, with a median of 8.76.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Crocs is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CROX feels like a great value stock at the moment.

