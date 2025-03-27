Should Value Investors Buy Criteo (CRTO) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Criteo (CRTO). CRTO is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 8.05 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 22.70. Over the past 52 weeks, CRTO's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.26 and as low as 7.46, with a median of 9.94.

Another notable valuation metric for CRTO is its P/B ratio of 1.92. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 3.57. Over the past 12 months, CRTO's P/B has been as high as 2.62 and as low as 1.72, with a median of 2.04.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. CRTO has a P/S ratio of 1.11. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.66.

Finally, investors should note that CRTO has a P/CF ratio of 10.89. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 18.56. Over the past 52 weeks, CRTO's P/CF has been as high as 16.67 and as low as 10.07, with a median of 13.40.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Criteo's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CRTO looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

