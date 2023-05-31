Should Value Investors Buy Crescent Point Energy (CPG) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Crescent Point Energy (CPG). CPG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 5.52 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 7.98. Over the past 52 weeks, CPG's Forward P/E has been as high as 7.32 and as low as 2.34, with a median of 5.15.

Another valuation metric that we should highlight is CPG's P/B ratio of 0.73. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CPG's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.40. Over the past year, CPG's P/B has been as high as 1.20 and as low as 0.59, with a median of 0.78.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Crescent Point Energy's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CPG is an impressive value stock right now.

Crescent Point Energy Corporation (CPG)

