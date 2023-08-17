Should Value Investors Buy Credit Agricole (CRARY) Stock?

The proven Zacks Rank system focuses on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find winning stocks. Nevertheless, we know that our readers all have their own perspectives, so we are always looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong picks.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One stock to keep an eye on is Credit Agricole (CRARY). CRARY is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 6.18, which compares to its industry's average of 7.14. CRARY's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.17 and as low as 5.60, with a median of 7.60, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that CRARY has a P/B ratio of 0.49. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CRARY's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.40. Within the past 52 weeks, CRARY's P/B has been as high as 0.50 and as low as 0.26, with a median of 0.44.

If you're looking for another solid Banks - Foreign value stock, take a look at HSBC (HSBC). HSBC is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Shares of HSBC are currently trading at a forward earnings multiple of 5.35 and a PEG ratio of 0.24 compared to its industry's P/E and PEG ratios of 7.14 and 0.59, respectively.

HSBC's price-to-earnings ratio has been as high as 9.12 and as low as 5.35, with a median of 6, while its PEG ratio has been as high as 0.42 and as low as 0.24, with a median of 0.31, all within the past year.

Furthermore, HSBC holds a P/B ratio of 0.81 and its industry's price-to-book ratio is 1.40. HSBC's P/B has been as high as 0.89, as low as 0.54, with a median of 0.71 over the past 12 months.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Credit Agricole and HSBC are likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CRARY and HSBC sticks out as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

