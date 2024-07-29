Should Value Investors Buy Credicorp (BAP) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One company value investors might notice is Credicorp (BAP). BAP is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 8.40. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.63. BAP's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.42 and as low as 6.33, with a median of 8.37, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that BAP has a PEG ratio of 0.50. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. BAP's industry currently sports an average PEG of 0.66. BAP's PEG has been as high as 0.82 and as low as 0.41, with a median of 0.55, all within the past year.

Finally, we should also recognize that BAP has a P/CF ratio of 8.86. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 12.76. Over the past 52 weeks, BAP's P/CF has been as high as 9.54 and as low as 6.04, with a median of 8.15.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Credicorp is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, BAP sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

