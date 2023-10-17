Should Value Investors Buy Credicorp (BAP) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Credicorp (BAP). BAP is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 6.57, while its industry has an average P/E of 6.84. Over the past year, BAP's Forward P/E has been as high as 9.38 and as low as 6.53, with a median of 7.87.

Investors should also note that BAP holds a PEG ratio of 0.49. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. BAP's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.55. Over the last 12 months, BAP's PEG has been as high as 0.59 and as low as 0.36, with a median of 0.43.

Investors should also recognize that BAP has a P/B ratio of 1.20. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. BAP's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.41. Within the past 52 weeks, BAP's P/B has been as high as 1.83 and as low as 1.19, with a median of 1.40.

Finally, our model also underscores that BAP has a P/CF ratio of 6.53. This metric takes into account a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find stocks that are undervalued based on their solid cash outlook. BAP's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 11.38. BAP's P/CF has been as high as 8.64 and as low as 6.48, with a median of 7.75, all within the past year.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Credicorp's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, BAP looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Credicorp Ltd. (BAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.