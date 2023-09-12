Should Value Investors Buy Crawford United Corporation (CRAWA) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Crawford United Corporation (CRAWA). CRAWA is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.96. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.60. CRAWA's Forward P/E has been as high as 13.09 and as low as 6.61, with a median of 8.88, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that CRAWA has a P/B ratio of 2.25. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 5. Over the past 12 months, CRAWA's P/B has been as high as 2.33 and as low as 1.10, with a median of 1.56.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a popular metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement, so they are often considered a better performance indicator. CRAWA has a P/S ratio of 0.74. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.82.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that CRAWA has a P/CF ratio of 6.68. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. CRAWA's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 19.64. CRAWA's P/CF has been as high as 10.43 and as low as 3.92, with a median of 5.68, all within the past year.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Crawford United Corporation's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CRAWA is an impressive value stock right now.

Crawford United Corporation (CRAWA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

