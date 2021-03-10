Should Value Investors Buy Crawford & Company B (CRD.B) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One company to watch right now is Crawford & Company B (CRD.B). CRD.B is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 16.84, while its industry has an average P/E of 37.81. Over the past year, CRD.B's Forward P/E has been as high as 16.84 and as low as 7.42, with a median of 12.50.

Value investors also use the P/S ratio. The P/S ratio is is calculated as price divided by sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. CRD.B has a P/S ratio of 0.53. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.04.

Value investors will likely look at more than just these metrics, but the above data helps show that Crawford & Company B is likely undervalued currently. And when considering the strength of its earnings outlook, CRD.B sticks out at as one of the market's strongest value stocks.

