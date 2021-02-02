Should Value Investors Buy Cowen Group (COWN) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One company to watch right now is Cowen Group (COWN). COWN is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as a Value grade of A. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 5.46, which compares to its industry's average of 13.05. Over the last 12 months, COWN's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.32 and as low as 1.88, with a median of 4.31.

We should also highlight that COWN has a P/B ratio of 0.59. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks solid versus its industry's average P/B of 1.74. COWN's P/B has been as high as 0.67 and as low as 0.21, with a median of 0.44, over the past year.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that COWN has a P/CF ratio of 4.97. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 14.85. Within the past 12 months, COWN's P/CF has been as high as 12.72 and as low as 3.09, with a median of 4.93.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Cowen Group's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, COWN looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

