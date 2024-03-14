Should Value Investors Buy Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

Zacks has developed the innovative Style Scores system to highlight stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will be interested in stocks with great grades in the "Value" category. When paired with a high Zacks Rank, "A" grades in the Value category are among the strongest value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG). CVLG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 10.37, while its industry has an average P/E of 24.96. Over the last 12 months, CVLG's Forward P/E has been as high as 12.97 and as low as 7.86, with a median of 9.80.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. Some people prefer this metric because sales are harder to manipulate on an income statement. This means it could be a truer performance indicator. CVLG has a P/S ratio of 0.54. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.25.

Finally, investors will want to recognize that CVLG has a P/CF ratio of 5.03. This metric focuses on a firm's operating cash flow and is often used to find stocks that are undervalued based on the strength of their cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 18.67. Over the past 52 weeks, CVLG's P/CF has been as high as 6 and as low as 2.78, with a median of 4.42.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Covenant Logistics Group is likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CVLG feels like a great value stock at the moment.

