Should Value Investors Buy Costamare (CMRE) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Of these, perhaps no stock market trend is more popular than value investing, which is a strategy that has proven to be successful in all sorts of market environments. Value investors rely on traditional forms of analysis on key valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are undervalued, leaving room for profits.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

One stock to keep an eye on is Costamare (CMRE). CMRE is currently holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and a Value grade of A. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 4.24. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 6.51. Over the past year, CMRE's Forward P/E has been as high as 5.37 and as low as 2.36, with a median of 3.74.

Investors should also recognize that CMRE has a P/B ratio of 0.55. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This company's current P/B looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/B of 1.44. Within the past 52 weeks, CMRE's P/B has been as high as 0.61 and as low as 0.41, with a median of 0.51.

Value investors also frequently use the P/S ratio. This metric is found by dividing a stock's price with the company's revenue. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. CMRE has a P/S ratio of 0.88. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 1.38.

Finally, investors should note that CMRE has a P/CF ratio of 2.32. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. CMRE's P/CF compares to its industry's average P/CF of 7.53. CMRE's P/CF has been as high as 2.35 and as low as 1.22, with a median of 1.69, all within the past year.

Investors could also keep in mind Danaos (DAC), an Transportation - Shipping stock with a Zacks Rank of # 1 (Strong Buy) and Value grade of A.

Danaos also has a P/B ratio of 0.48 compared to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 1.44. Over the past year, its P/B ratio has been as high as 0.54, as low as 0.41, with a median of 0.48.

These figures are just a handful of the metrics value investors tend to look at, but they help show that Costamare and Danaos are likely being undervalued right now. Considering this, as well as the strength of its earnings outlook, CMRE and DAC feels like a great value stock at the moment.

Costamare Inc. (CMRE)

Danaos Corporation (DAC)

