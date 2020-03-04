Should Value Investors Buy Cornerstone Building (CNR) Stock?

Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks.

Looking at the history of these trends, perhaps none is more beloved than value investing. This strategy simply looks to identify companies that are being undervalued by the broader market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

Cornerstone Building (CNR) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CNR is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock is trading with a P/E ratio of 13.62, which compares to its industry's average of 24.60. CNR's Forward P/E has been as high as 23.97 and as low as 4.28, with a median of 7.02, all within the past year.

Investors should also recognize that CNR has a P/B ratio of 1.01. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CNR's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.02. Over the past year, CNR's P/B has been as high as 2.77 and as low as 0.54, with a median of 0.85.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Cornerstone Building's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CNR is an impressive value stock right now.

