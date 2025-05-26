Should Value Investors Buy Copa Holdings (CPA) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use tried-and-true metrics and fundamental analysis to find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

On top of the Zacks Rank, investors can also look at our innovative Style Scores system to find stocks with specific traits. For example, value investors will want to focus on the "Value" category. Stocks with high Zacks Ranks and "A" grades for Value will be some of the highest-quality value stocks on the market today.

Copa Holdings (CPA) is a stock many investors are watching right now. CPA is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy), as well as an A grade for Value. The stock has a Forward P/E ratio of 6.16. This compares to its industry's average Forward P/E of 10.81. CPA's Forward P/E has been as high as 6.76 and as low as 4.82, with a median of 5.79, all within the past year.

Investors will also notice that CPA has a PEG ratio of 0.72. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. CPA's PEG compares to its industry's average PEG of 0.82. Within the past year, CPA's PEG has been as high as 0.86 and as low as 0.19, with a median of 0.61.

We should also highlight that CPA has a P/B ratio of 1.74. Investors use the P/B ratio to look at a stock's market value versus its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. CPA's current P/B looks attractive when compared to its industry's average P/B of 3.71. CPA's P/B has been as high as 2.01 and as low as 1.38, with a median of 1.68, over the past year.

Finally, we should also recognize that CPA has a P/CF ratio of 4.61. This figure highlights a company's operating cash flow and can be used to find firms that are undervalued when considering their impressive cash outlook. This stock's P/CF looks attractive against its industry's average P/CF of 6.40. Over the past 52 weeks, CPA's P/CF has been as high as 5.05 and as low as 3.48, with a median of 4.08.

These are only a few of the key metrics included in Copa Holdings's strong Value grade, but they help show that the stock is likely undervalued right now. When factoring in the strength of its earnings outlook, CPA looks like an impressive value stock at the moment.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.0% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Copa Holdings, S.A. (CPA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.