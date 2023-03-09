Should Value Investors Buy Constellium (CSTM) Stock?

Here at Zacks, we focus on our proven ranking system, which places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, to find winning stocks. But we also understand that investors develop their own strategies, so we are constantly looking at the latest trends in value, growth, and momentum to find strong companies for our readers.

Considering these trends, value investing is clearly one of the most preferred ways to find strong stocks in any type of market. Value investors use fundamental analysis and traditional valuation metrics to find stocks that they believe are being undervalued by the market at large.

Luckily, Zacks has developed its own Style Scores system in an effort to find stocks with specific traits. Value investors will be interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with both "A" grades in the Value category and high Zacks Ranks are among the strongest value stocks on the market right now.

One company to watch right now is Constellium (CSTM). CSTM is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock is trading with P/E ratio of 11.30 right now. For comparison, its industry sports an average P/E of 13.01. Over the past year, CSTM's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.69 and as low as 5.63, with a median of 8.41.

Value investors also love the P/S ratio, which is calculated by simply dividing a stock's price with the company's sales. This is a prefered metric because revenue can't really be manipulated, so sales are often a truer performance indicator. CSTM has a P/S ratio of 0.27. This compares to its industry's average P/S of 0.39.

Finally, we should also recognize that CSTM has a P/CF ratio of 3.73. This data point considers a firm's operating cash flow and is frequently used to find companies that are undervalued when considering their solid cash outlook. This company's current P/CF looks solid when compared to its industry's average P/CF of 12.71. Over the past year, CSTM's P/CF has been as high as 4.48 and as low as 2.32, with a median of 3.26.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Constellium's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CSTM is an impressive value stock right now.

