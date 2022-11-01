Should Value Investors Buy Conagra Brands (CAG) Stock?

While the proven Zacks Rank places an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find strong stocks, we also know that investors tend to develop their own individual strategies. With this in mind, we are always looking at value, growth, and momentum trends to discover great companies.

Of these, value investing is easily one of the most popular ways to find great stocks in any market environment. Value investors use a variety of methods, including tried-and-true valuation metrics, to find these stocks.

In addition to the Zacks Rank, investors looking for stocks with specific traits can utilize our Style Scores system. Of course, value investors will be most interested in the system's "Value" category. Stocks with "A" grades for Value and high Zacks Ranks are among the best value stocks available at any given moment.

One stock to keep an eye on is Conagra Brands (CAG). CAG is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) and an A for Value. The stock holds a P/E ratio of 14.74, while its industry has an average P/E of 18.11. Over the past year, CAG's Forward P/E has been as high as 14.74 and as low as 11.52, with a median of 13.48.

We should also highlight that CAG has a P/B ratio of 2.05. The P/B is a method of comparing a stock's market value to its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. This stock's P/B looks attractive against its industry's average P/B of 2.30. Over the past year, CAG's P/B has been as high as 2.05 and as low as 1.63, with a median of 1.87.

If you're looking for another solid Food - Miscellaneous value stock, take a look at Darling Ingredients (DAR). DAR is a # 2 (Buy) stock with a Value score of A.

Darling Ingredients sports a P/B ratio of 3.50 as well; this compares to its industry's price-to-book ratio of 2.30. In the past 52 weeks, DAR's P/B has been as high as 4.23, as low as 2.57, with a median of 3.38.

These are just a handful of the figures considered in Conagra Brands and Darling Ingredients's great Value grade. Still, they help show that the stock is likely being undervalued at the moment. Add this to the strength of its earnings outlook, and we can clearly see that CAG and DAR is an impressive value stock right now.



